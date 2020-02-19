News

Kavita Kaushik reveals her witty side with her savage replies on social media; check out

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2020 02:19 PM

MUMBAI: Kavita Kaushik is one of the most popular television actresses. She made her TV debut with Kutumb, but rose to fame with her portrayal of Chandramukhi Chautala in F.I.R. 

The actress, who also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye, is quite active on social media. She makes sure to remain in touch with her fans via social media platforms. In addition to sharing her pictures with her fans, she is also known for fearlessly voicing her views on social media. 

However, one of the biggest disadvantages of such platforms is that when fans do not agree, some of them start trolling stars. But Kavita has managed that part pretty well! She has a solution for the trolling, and she legit destroys them with her witty sarcasm and on-point sense of humour. Following the actress on social media is a lot of fun. While her character Chandramukhi Chautala had left us in splits, some of her responses too, have elicited the same response from us. 

Check out five times the actress amused us with her funny replies. 

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below. 

     

Credit: SpotboyE.com

Tags Kavita Kaushik Kutumb Chandramukhi Chautala F.I.R Nach Baliye TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020

Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here