Kavita Kaushik reveals her witty side with her savage replies on social media; check out

MUMBAI: Kavita Kaushik is one of the most popular television actresses. She made her TV debut with Kutumb, but rose to fame with her portrayal of Chandramukhi Chautala in F.I.R.

The actress, who also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye, is quite active on social media. She makes sure to remain in touch with her fans via social media platforms. In addition to sharing her pictures with her fans, she is also known for fearlessly voicing her views on social media.

However, one of the biggest disadvantages of such platforms is that when fans do not agree, some of them start trolling stars. But Kavita has managed that part pretty well! She has a solution for the trolling, and she legit destroys them with her witty sarcasm and on-point sense of humour. Following the actress on social media is a lot of fun. While her character Chandramukhi Chautala had left us in splits, some of her responses too, have elicited the same response from us.

Check out five times the actress amused us with her funny replies.

Good ! Just watch me act don't marry me ! https://t.co/9j38x1O9a6 — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) February 17, 2020

Ok u little twitt, now polish your police and speak in the language u know . https://t.co/zoi6NqoobE — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) February 17, 2020

Bhatnagar sahab , kaun si duniya mei ... baaki desho ka pata hai apney yahaan kaun hai kaun nahi.... matlab aapko pata hi nahi hai ??? .... eh.. never mind R.i.p Pran sahab and General knowledge too ... https://t.co/DT2KtiMMPw — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) February 12, 2020

Toh ab hata diya mandir flag off karne ke bad? I'm a hindu and how dare you place the picture of my God in a transport mode where all kind of dirt will accumulate! You are a sinner ! Paap chadhega dekh lena ! And I'm a brahmin means double paap for u ! ## speaking their language! https://t.co/XK57mFJBpi — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) February 17, 2020

If you can recognize the real from the paid accounts -toh zinda ho tum

If you can block the bhakts by reading the first two words in the entire long para of words they tweet to u - toh zinda ho tum,

If you use them to sharpen your wit/sarcasm - toh boss ho tum boss — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) February 18, 2020

