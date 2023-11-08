Kavita Seth presents Deparna Goswami with the sparkling new name 'Bijlee'

Kavita Seth

MUMBAI:  Sony Entertainment Television’s cherished dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer 3, is set to commemorate the 76th anniversary of Indian Independence with its upcoming 'Azaadi Ki Kahani' special episode. The contestants and their choreographers will pay tribute and bring alive the stories of Indian freedom fighters through their mesmerizing dance performances. The episode will feature a star-studded lineup, including the esteemed 'Ghoomer' star cast - Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. Acclaimed singers Mahalaxmi Iyer, Kavita Seth, Shaan, Bikram Ghosh, and Hariharan will also grace the show, promoting their upcoming song, 'Yeh Desh'. 
 
Contestant Deparna Goswami and choreographer Tarun Nihalani, will once again win hearts with their beautiful act that will revisit the Dandi March movement. Set to the soul stirring tunes of 'Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai,' 'Khandon Se Milte Hain Kandhe,' and 'Lakshya,' their evocative choreography will bring to life the essence of the iconic freedom movement.
 
Deeply moved by the performance, Sonali Bendre will praise the act, saying, “The act you showcased on stage today was a "toofani" performance. I remember seeing Deparna during auditions; she wasn't selected in the top 12. Yet, as a challenger on the show, we used to discuss her contractions and whether she could dance. Based on that, we made a decision, and I must say, she is truly remarkable. When she joined as a wild card challenger, she embraced the challenge each week, delivering one outstanding performance after another. Tarun, as her choreographer, you have adeptly harnessed her strengths and concealed her weaknesses, exemplifying an extraordinary performance. May God bless you; always remain true to yourself”.
 
Bikram Gosh also added, "It's as if you've discovered your purpose. Your dance speaks volumes. You truly seem born for this."
 
And, to everyone’s surprise, the original singer of the song, Hariharan will infuse the atmosphere with patriotism as he sings the song. Reflecting on the act, Hariharan comments saying, "Amazing. I must say, you danced with both soul and precision, a mathematical elegance. I particularly appreciated how the structure emerged amidst the dances."
 
Furthermore, Kavita Seth playfully bestows a new name upon Deparna, calling her "Bijlee” as she marvels at the "toofani" energy in her dance. She will also express her desire to learn from Deparna should the opportunity arise.

 To watch this magical performance, tune into India’s Best Dancer Season 3 this weekend at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!


    
 

