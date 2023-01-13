Kavya from Anupamaa aka Madalsa Sharma is an Absolute Heartbreaker; here’s proof

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focused on Anuj and Anupama’s patch up after a tough phase in their relationship. Anupama took a unique route to get Anuj to forgive her.

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

Recently, we came across a bts post from the sets.

Our favorite VanYa aka Vanraj and Kavya, essayed by Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma are back with yet another hilarious reel and this time, we see Kavya tricking Vanraj into asking her a question slyly.

Check out the post here!

We couldn’t stop laughing after seeing their creativity and fun banter!

The current track on the show shows a little rocky path in Vanraj and Kavya’s marriage and we would love to see how the story unfolds!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, Paritosh tries to crack a deal about a disputed property and even takes some money from her closet without informing her.

On the other hand, Anuj refuses to go on a trip with Devika, Dheeraj and Anupama. Seeing Anupama’s face fall, Devika and Devraj insist Anupama to do something out of the box.

Just then, putting her plan in motion, Anuj sees her fallen unconscious and worries about what happened to her and Anupama wakes up, and sings an old Karishma Kapoor number in an attempt to get everything back to normal between her and Anuj.

