Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon :Revealed! actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan on one myth that people believe in about her, “...I’m always in a happy mood as if I cannot have a bad day”

MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma.

Sumbul plays the role of an IAS Officer Kavya. The story will revolve around Kavya who will make many sacrifices just to get to the top and become a successful IAS Officer.

Talking about the female lead of the show, Sumbul is known for her performance in Imlie and her stint in Bigg Boss 16. Meanwhile, her fan base keeps on expanding and they are all interested to know what’s happening in her life and career.

Also read - Kavya- Ek Junoon Ek Jazna:Wah!Adiraj impressed by Kavya’s dismissal of Shubh’s illogical demand

With immense love from friends and fans, Sumbul has really come a long way. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she spilled the beans and gave some interesting insights.

What’s your favourite ‘Takiya Kalaam’?

‘Bhagg’. I love saying that.

What’s your go-to food and song?

I don’t eat a lot of fruits but I drink Anaar (Pomegranate) juice. Mishkat drinks it with me too. He loves everything that I eat. So things which were just made for me earlier are now also made for him. Everytime my assistant Shiva makes Anar ka juice for me, he makes it for Mishkat too, same thing with Coffee. Talking about songs, right now I’m listening to this song, ‘Khalasi’. It’s a Gujarati song so I don’t understand the meaning of it but I really like the music.

If not an actor, what would you be?

I would’ve been nothing.

What’s a job you think you would be disastrous at?

Being an IAS Officer.

What’s that one myth about you that people feel is true?

It’s that I’m always in a happy mood as if I cannot have a bad day. I can have a bad day. It’s humanly impossible to be happy all the time.

If you were put in a time machine, where would you like to go?

Nowhere. Why will I go? Where will I even go to travel in a time machine?

What’s a habit you wish to get rid of?

A lot of them. Actually there’s just this one, which is not sleeping on time. I don’t sleep on time and it’s really irritating.

What would be your dating app bio?

“Long drive pe chal, chal, chal”. It’s a song and I really love long drives.

Also read - Kavya: Wow! Kavya and Adhiraj meet, nok-jhok begins

This was our conversation with Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Show us your love for her, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.