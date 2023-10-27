"Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Fiery Obstacle Arises on Adhiraj and Kavya's Path"

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 10/27/2023 - 19:03
Kavya

MUMBAI :Sony Entertainment Television, show "Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon" starring the immensely talented Sumbul Touqeer Khan as Kavya, this narrative follows the journey of an ambitious IAS officer determined to serve the nation and help the common man. Driven by her goal to be an IAS officer, Kavya is a strong female character who is unafraid to make tough choices and go beyond when put to the test. In the previous episode, viewers witnessed Kammo provides shelter to Adhiraj and Kavya, seemingly safeguarding their lives, yet harboring malevolent intentions due to Kavya's connection as Dr. Navya's sister."

In tonight's episode, airing on the 27th of October 2023, Kavya uncovers a startling revelation about Kammo's husband, who happens to be a hospital watchman responsible for leaking the news of Kavya's connection to Dr. Navya. Kavya promptly shares this revelation with Adiraj, leading to a joint decision to flee from Kammo's house. However, as they attempt to escape, an ominous turn of events occurs when an unidentified assailant sets their house door ablaze. The question remains: Can Adiraj and Kavya save themselves in the face of this life-threatening situation?"

Tune in to "Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon" tonight at 7:30 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Sumbul Touqeer Khan Kavya Adhiraj Navya Kammo TellyChakkar
