Kavya: Will Mishkat Varma be able to surpass the magic of Fahmaan Khan - Sumbul Touqeer’s #Aryalie?

Fahmaan played Aryan in the show and his character was fondly shipped with Sumbul’s character Imlie as #Aryalie. Their fanbase is strong till date. Will Mishkat Varma be able to create the same magic as Adhiraj in Sony TV’s Kavya?
Mishkat Varma

MUMBAI: ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’ on Sony TV has launched only recently and it has already captivated the hearts of the audience.  People already love what Sumbul Touqeer brings to the table and are awaiting the chemistry between Mishkat Varma and her.

Sumbul gained immense fame with her stint in Imlie on Star Plus. She was initially paired opposite Gashmeer Mahajani which was adored but later as Fahmaan Khan stepped into the shoes of a hero opposite her, the audience was blown away and people could not have enough of his chemistry with Sumbul.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks silence on her relationship status, reveals what kind of life partner she wants

Fahmaan played Aryan in the show and his character was fondly shipped with Sumbul’s character Imlie as #Aryalie. Their fanbase is strong till date.  

However, as Sumbul is now paired with Mishkat, the audience is already smitten with the pairing and they want to see the two together churn out some interesting romantic and cute moments. While Sumbul and Fahmaan created some magical moments, do you think that Sumbul and Mishkat will be able to create the same magic?

Do you think Sumbul and Mishkat’s fanbase can surpass that of #Aryalie? 

Also Read: Exclusive! "I wish Fahmaan Khan the best in life, I wouldn't want to speak on this topic anymore as I am in the best phase of my life" - Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Let us know in the comment section below!

