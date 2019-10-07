Kawach 2: Angad realizes something has happened while crossing the two worlds

MUMBAI: The episode begins Sandhya playing like a child and her mom and dad get shocked by her behaviour . When Angad goes to her, he realizes that her behaviour is like a seven-year-old-girl. In the next scene, we see a raven going to Bhau and tells about Sandhya losing her mental imbalance. He later sends an old lady to the house to find the reason of Sandhya behaving like a kid.



Angad realizes that while crossing the two worlds, something has happened, which led to this. Angad requests Rekha to help them and when she takes her hand to see her past, she sees Sandhya meeting Lord Shiva, who blesses her tells that she is a complete woman and needs to complete her responsibility. Sandhya tells lord that she is ready to sacrifice anything to back to her family. Rekha tells the family, that because she broke the law of nature, she has faced this issue.



The family tells that Sandhya has kept a fast and she needs to do a pooja to break that fast. The pooja happens that old lady transforms in Suba and makes her raven. As the Pooja concludes, Sandhya tells Angad to feed her and we see a nice emotional romantic moment between them. Sandhya says she wants to sleep but only her buaa can make sleep by her lullaby. Angad goes to her parents and ask about Manju buaa and later Rekha tells them that Sandhya actually saw the soul of Manju Bua when she was seven. Rekha keeps her hand on Sandhya's forehead and tells her to go into a deep sleep.



Sandhya goes into the past and she sees her mom is making her sleep and later Manju buaa comes and talks to her. She talks to Sandhya and says that you should never go to Deolali temple but that Bhau comes and kills her. Sandhya suddenly wakes up from sleep and gets normal and tells everything Bua's connection with Manju. Rekha comes to know about the evil soul in the home and later we see seh attacks her but Ankit attacks her from behind and keeps her head and hands in the cupboard. They lock her in the bedroom and come to the family.