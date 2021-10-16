KBC 13: Renowned singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan to be part of Shaandaar Shukravaar’s episode of Big B’ show

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses.

The USP of the show is a unique style in which legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts it, and the audiences love to watch him as the host of the show.

As we have seen, many Bollywood personalities grace the show and play for a cause.

Last week, we saw Bollywood’s dream girl Hema Malini and director Ramesh Sippy leading to a mini Sholay reunion. While, Dharmendra joined them via video call.

Now, the latest we hear is that Bollywood’s talented and well-known singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan, who have been entertaining masses with their melodious voices over decades now, are the next guests in the show for Shaandaar Shukravaar.

Sonu and Shaan will be sitting on the hotseat and expected to have a gala time together. This particular episode will go on air next Friday.

Apart from Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh has several films in the pipeline, including Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Mayday directed by Ajay Devgn, and The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone, among others.

