KBC gears up for Students Special Week starting 14th Dec

MUMBAI: The upcoming week on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) will welcome some of the brightest young minds from across the country, as they channelize their power of knowledge on the Hot Seat. It comes at a time when live online learning emerged as a key leveler of knowledge in these unprecedented times and helped kids continue learning engagingly. This Students Special Week on KBC will see kids between the age group of 10-16 years take the Hot Seat by a storm! Will the audience get to witness a young crorepati?

0Facilitating this Students Special Week, Vedantu, a popular LIVE online learning platform, conducted V Quiz- a live Host quiz on its platform. Students who participated in this quiz, played consistently and maintained top scores, qualified to be featured on KBC. With a high level of participation and engagement, Vedantu witnessed a two fold increase in its daily active users and nearly 5 times increase in daily V Quiz attendees. From amongst the ones who qualified, 8 students will be seen contesting for the Hot Seat and playing Kaun Banega Crorepati with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan!

As a platform, KBC has gone beyond its capacity as a show year after year, putting the common man at the forefront and celebrating human virtues of self-belief, patience, perseverance, courage, confidence, optimism and intelligence. This season has been no different with people from various walks of life who considered setbacks as a stepping stone for a greater comeback and won Big! In this season, KBC has witnessed 3 crorepatis already.