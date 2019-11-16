News

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain: Ronit Roy, Mona Singh starrer to feature child actor Shaurya

16 Nov 2019 04:32 PM

MUMBAI: Starring Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli as protagonists, ALTBalaji’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain went on to win the hearts of audience. 

After entertaining audience with the first two seasons, the makers are gearing up for a new season. According to the media reports, the narrative will see some major changes and one of them being the introduction of a new kid in the form of Kabir. The particular character will be played by child actor, Shaurya. Media reports further stated that Kabir will be Rohit (Ronit Roy) and Ana's (Mona Singh) son. 

