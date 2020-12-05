Kesari Nandan actor Ankit Arora roped in for &TV’s Yeshu

MUMBAI: &TV has geared up to bring on television the story of ‘Yeshu’, produced by Arvind Babbal Productions Pvt Ltd.

‘Yeshu’ is a story of an exceptionally benevolent child who only wants to do good and spread happiness all around him. His love and compassion for all is a stark contrast to the dark, evil forces prevalent during his birth and childhood.

Witnessing the various atrocities on his family and in society, has a deep impact on him. His attempt to help others and ease their pain, often leads to situations where he inevitably ends up being hurt and condemned, by not just the oppressors, but also the people at large. But even that doesn’t stop Yeshu from continuing on his path. This is not only the most iconic story of good versus evil, but it also captures the beautiful relationship between Yeshu and his support and guide - his mother.

We hear that actor Ankit Arora, who has been a part of various shows in the likes of Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi, Kesari Nandan, Phir Laut Aayi Naagin and Laal Ishq has been roped in the play the role of the villain!

We could not connect to Ankit for a comment on the same.

