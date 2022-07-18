Kessi Yhe Yariyaan fame Utkarsh Gupta to play an important role in Star Plus's upcoming show 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 19:22
Kessi Yhe Yariyaan fame Utkarsh Gupta to play an important role in Star Plus's upcoming show 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'!

MUMBAI: Star Plus is all set to bring us their new offering called 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo', with a heart-wrenching story of a young village girl and a 'sort-of-heroic' man on a quest to help her in search of her past. 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' fame Utkarsh Gupta will be seen portraying the role of "Chirag'. 

Utkarsh Gupta is one of the most talented actors, and has been a part of television serials which garnered him the title of 'Chocolate boy'. His character in 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo' is a whole lot more different than anything we've seen him in before. 

Utkarsh Gupta on his role in 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo', "I'm playing the character of 'Chirag', who has different emotions for each of the family members. When it was being narrated to me, his character really stood out. 'Chirag considers himself as a' loner' even while living with his family. He absolutely loves and adores his brother. The character is a challenging one, and I had a thought at the time that I have to play 'Chirag'. When I joined 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo', I didn't even know the name of the show. As the meetings started, I gradually learned about the story, the characters, which language we will be using and then I realized how exciting everything is turning out to be. Now, I feel grateful, and I'm really glad to be a part of a show that has the best storyline."

'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo' is a show where we get to see the complicated story of a young, spirited girl who is exceptionally talented in athletics but has no one to cheer for her. In these circumstances, she encounters a reluctant 'hero', and seeks shelter from a tragedy which shook her entire life. How will Chirag's character help his dear brother with a challenge like 'Rajjo'? 

Stay tuned to find out more on 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo', set to launch on 8th August at 7 PM, only on Star Plus!

Utkarsh Gupta Kessi Yhe Yariyaan udti ka naam rajjo Chirag Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 19:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Veteran actress Madhubala’s biopic is confirmed; will be backed by her younger sister and the producers of ‘Shaktimaan’
MUMBAI: Legendary actress Madhubala has blessed Indian cinema with her graceful presence with a lot of great work in...
Major Update! Mohsin Khan breaks silence on rumours around him being part of the next season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another explosive update from the Telly world. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is going to be...
Explosive Update! KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get married in the beginning of the next year, Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian Cricketer KL Rahul have been together a long time and the rumours...
Sad Demise! Ace singer Bhupinder Singh passes away at the age of 82
MUMBAI: It hasn’t been a great year where music legends are concerned as the country has lost a lot of golden talent...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Pratik and Aditya speak about their future plans and reveal the challenges they faced during the show
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. The show’s...
EXCLUSIVE! Shiva Pandya aka Kanwar Dhillon loves experimenting with his hairstyles while he is a major fan of This classic combination with his outfits; Check it out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Veteran actress Madhubala’s biopic is confirmed; will be backed by her younger sister and the producers of ‘Shaktimaan’
Amazing! Veteran actress Madhubala’s biopic is confirmed; will be backed by her younger sister and the producers of ‘Shaktimaan’
Latest Video