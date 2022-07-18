Kessi Yhe Yariyaan fame Utkarsh Gupta to play an important role in Star Plus's upcoming show 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'!

MUMBAI: Star Plus is all set to bring us their new offering called 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo', with a heart-wrenching story of a young village girl and a 'sort-of-heroic' man on a quest to help her in search of her past. 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' fame Utkarsh Gupta will be seen portraying the role of "Chirag'.

Utkarsh Gupta is one of the most talented actors, and has been a part of television serials which garnered him the title of 'Chocolate boy'. His character in 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo' is a whole lot more different than anything we've seen him in before.

Utkarsh Gupta on his role in 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo', "I'm playing the character of 'Chirag', who has different emotions for each of the family members. When it was being narrated to me, his character really stood out. 'Chirag considers himself as a' loner' even while living with his family. He absolutely loves and adores his brother. The character is a challenging one, and I had a thought at the time that I have to play 'Chirag'. When I joined 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo', I didn't even know the name of the show. As the meetings started, I gradually learned about the story, the characters, which language we will be using and then I realized how exciting everything is turning out to be. Now, I feel grateful, and I'm really glad to be a part of a show that has the best storyline."

'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo' is a show where we get to see the complicated story of a young, spirited girl who is exceptionally talented in athletics but has no one to cheer for her. In these circumstances, she encounters a reluctant 'hero', and seeks shelter from a tragedy which shook her entire life. How will Chirag's character help his dear brother with a challenge like 'Rajjo'?

Stay tuned to find out more on 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo', set to launch on 8th August at 7 PM, only on Star Plus!