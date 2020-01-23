Ketan Karande to enter SAB TV's Tenali Rama

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.



Renowned fitness enthusiast and actor Ketan Karande will soon make an entry in SAB TV's Tenali Rama produced by Contiloe Productions.



He will play the character of Bharkam. Ketan rose to fame with his stint in Star Plus' Arjun.



We couldn't connect with Ketan for a comment.



