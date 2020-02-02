Kettan Singh: Doing comedy on screen is like meditation for me

MUMBAI: We know that laughter is the best medicine, but for actor Kettan Singh, making others laugh is also therapeutic. The actor, who has been part of shows such as Nautanki the Comedy Theater, Fakebook, Bhanumati on Duty, Shankar Jai Kishan, says that he has always loved doing comedy. “Comedy is all about timing and I love doing it. I would always continue to do comedy, it’s like meditation for me,” he says.



The actor is currently part of the show Apna News Aeyega, and says, “The unique thing about this show is that it is unlimited fun, it’s out and out slapstick, it’s on current topics and in 11 schedules, the team has churned out close to 300 gags which is commendable. And each artist on this show dons at least 8 to 9 different looks in a single schedule.”



Talking about the kind of comedy shows that he wants to talk up, he says he loves Comedy Circus. “Comedy Circus as a format is something I have always enjoyed, but like everything, even comedy evolves into different styles. You never know what would click with the audience. Like I don’t think the TV audience is yet accustomed to comedy that you see in a web-based comedy reality show like Comicstan.”