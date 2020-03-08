Kettan Singh Unplugged!

MUMBAI: You have been very selective with the shows, and taking up a specific genre only, is there any specific reason?

No, it is not like I do a specific genre. Because I started out with comedy, so the initial line was with comedy. In Television, I started off as a comedy writer and then later because I was good at it, they also asked me to act. But in my Marathi film which came out last month, Vicky Velingkar, I was a serious cop and there was no comedy element.

Do you feel that Indian Television typecast the actors?

Yes. In Hollywood, Robin Williams did both comedy and serious roles very well. So that is very less here. The last actor I remember here is Mehmood, who did Kunwara Baap. The producers never limited him only to comedy but now this thing has reduced a lot. In Shankar Jaikishan, this was the biggest thing wherein my range was a comedy but at the same time there were three characters and because of the mom angle, there was also an emotional drama which is why I enjoyed doing it a lot.

Is there anything interesting you'd like to explore in the work front?

Films. Till now I have done four films, one didn’t get released, two didn’t work well and one is a Marathi film which is an above-average film.

Your take on web series?

I am in talks with a few people, let’s see.

Web series features a lot of bold content. Are you open for that?

If the web series is promising only bold content, then I am not comfortable. Like there is bold content in Mirzapur, Sacred Games but in that, they have not given the bold scenes the main priority. No one is watching Sacred Games for the scene, they are watching because of a story-line.