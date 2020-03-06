Kettan Singh's does Hrithik's super 30!

MUMBAI: Actor and comedian Kettan Singh has tickled everyone's funny bone with the kind of expertise, which not many actors of his current generation can. To top it all, his mimicry has received applauds from not just fans but the television industry as well. However, Kettan asserts that for him acting is of prior importance. "I am an actor first, and Mimicking or doing voices and impressions is like a Value-added service. I always go with the flow with my acting and Impressions, never took a planned decision on both fronts," he says.

The multi-talented actor is known for doing impeccable comedy. He started his acting career with Nautanki Ka Comedy Theatre. But not many know, that acting wasn't always on his mind.

"Someone from Colors got in touch with me in 2012 after knowing that I do Actor Calling Actor on Radio. I was called in as a writer for the show Nautanki the Comedy Theater, while I wrote gags they asked me to act it on stage as well, and I have continued since then," he says.

Kattan's mimicry talents runs long back during his school days but he never kept a count of impressions he has done so far.

The prominent ones in his career so far have been Hrithik Roshan, His recent gig on Hrithik Roshan at an event got him unparallel applauds. Talking it, he says, " I performed at the Mirchi Top 20, along with Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna. I enacted Hrithik's character of Super30. The response was awesome, I'm hoping equally awesome response when it Airs on TV and digital." Any actor on his mimicry wishlist? "There's no wishlist as such, I just observe and try to do impression of whoever I see or meet. But I'd like to perform all this in front of an audience that is filled with all actors I mimic, that would be fun seeing them react," he says. The actor is being seen in the show Apna News Ayega. Talking about the show and the efforts put in to play multiple characters he plays, Kettan says, "Apna News Aayega is being shot since May 2019, and we have shot well over 300 gags. In a day all the actors manage atleast eight different characters, it can be an actor, a famous business personality or any random character. Although it's tiring and challenging but it is the most fun thing I have done after Shankar Jai Kishan."