Keval Dasani bags ALTBalaji’s Cartel

The series has been in the news for quite some time now and according to reports, due to some differences between Ekta Kapoor and director Pulkit, it has witnessed change in director and cast. Cartel is now directed by Suyash Vadhavkar and would feature Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani, Kubbra Sait, amongst others playing the lead roles.



The show was previously titled Family Man but was later changed.



Now, TellyChakkar.com have exclusively learned that Medically Yours fame Keval Dasani will also be a part of the project.



According to our sources, Keval will be seen sharing screen-space majorly with Supriya Pathak in the series.



We couldn’t connect with Keval for a comment.



