Kevin Almasifar wants HER to be a part of MTV Splitsvilla X3 and it’s NOT Arushi Chawla

Recently, we reported about Roadies Revolution fame Kevin Almasifar being roped in for MTV Splitsvilla X3 along with Kritika Yadav and Nikita Bhamidipati.

Well, looking at Kevin’s stint in MTV Roadies Revolution, people were assuming that the makers would bring Arushi Chawla also in the show and that Kevin will play along with her in the show.

However, during the digital auditions, Kevin rooted for a contestant that he vibed with. Kevin quite liked Samruddhi Jadhav in the digital auditions. So much so that he also made a point to ask his fans to vote for Samruddhi so that she can be a part of the show.

Well, after an extremely popular season twelve, the makers of Splitsvilla are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the expectations of the audience are met from the thirteenth season as well.

