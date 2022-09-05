Khatra Khatra Khatra: Exclusive! Ananya Panday to seen in the upcoming episode of the show

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of Comedy Circus and sparks flew. They dated for quite some time and then got married in the year 2017.

The two participated in Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi together. They then launched Khatra Khatra Khatra. They are the producers as well as the hosts of the show.

The new season, that is, The Khatra Khatra Show was launched on a grand scale.

The show went on air a few weeks back and is doing pretty well for itself. It is telecast on Voot as well as on Colors. The audience loves it.

As per sources, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday will be gracing the show and will be seen having fun with the cast – crew and the host of the show.

This is the first time when the actress would be gracing the show as in the past he has come on the show and had a lot of fun.

The upcoming episode is going to be filled with a lot of entertainment quotient and will leave you in splits.

