Khatra Khatra Khatra : Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan to grace the show

Afsana Khan would be gracing the show and she would be having a fun time with the cast and host of the show and she would be coming on the show to promote her upcoming project.
AFSAN

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of Comedy Circus and sparks flew. They dated for quite some time and then got married in the year 2017.

The two participated in Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi together. They then launched Khatra Khatra Khatra. They are the producers as well as the hosts of the show.

The new season, that is, The Khatra Khatra Show was launched on a grand scale.

The show went on air a few weeks back and is doing pretty well for itself. It is telecast on Voot as well as on Colors. The audience loves it.

As per sources, Afsana Khan would be gracing the show and she would be having a fun time with the cast and host of the show.

This is the first time when the singer  would be gracing the show as in the past he has come on the show and had a lot of fun.

She would be seen along with Priyank Sharma and Punit Pathak where she would come to promote her upcoming project.

The upcoming episode is going to be filled with a lot of entertainment quotient and will leave you in splits.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 10:55

