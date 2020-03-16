Khatra Khatra Khatra: Exclusive! Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and Sara Ali Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of Comedy Circus and sparks flew. They dated for quite some time and then got married in the year 2017.

The two participated in Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi together. They then launched Khatra Khatra Khatra. They are the producers as well as the hosts of the show.

The new season, that is, The Khatra Khatra Show was launched on a grand scale.

The show went on air a few weeks back and is doing pretty well for itself. It is telecast on Voot as well as on Colors. The audience loves it.

As per sources, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and Sara Ali Khan will be gracing the show and would be having a fun time with the host and the entire team.

This would be the first time when Huma, Saqib and Sara Ali Khan will be coming on the show.

The show would also see Farah Khan hosting along with Bharti and Harsh and their joke will leave everyone in splits.

The upcoming episode is going to be filled with a lot of entertainment quotient and will leave you in splits.

