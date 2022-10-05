Khatra Khatra Khatra: Exclusive! Jannat Zubair and Ashnoor Kaur to grace the show

Jannat and Ashnoor will be soon seen on the show and they will be having a good fun time on the sets of the show.
JANNAT-ASHNOOR

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of Comedy Circus and sparks flew. They dated for quite some time and then got married in the year 2017.

The two participated in Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi together. They then launched Khatra Khatra Khatra. They are the producers as well as the hosts of the show.

The new season, that is, The Khatra Khatra Show was launched on a grand scale.

The show went on air a few weeks back and is doing pretty well for itself. It is telecast on Voot as well as on Colors. The audience loves it.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Divya Agrawal, Pratik Sehajpal, and Rahul Vaidya to grace Colors' The Khatra Khatra Show )

As per sources,  Jannat Zubair and Ashnoor Kaur will be gracing the show where they would be having fun with the cast and the host of the show.

This is the first time the actresses would be gracing the show for this season, in the earlier seasons the two have come and been part of the show.

The upcoming episode is going to be filled with a lot of entertainment quotient and will leave you in splits.

Are you excited to see Jannat Zubair and Ashnoor Kaur on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Khatra Khatra Khatra: OMG! Rubina Diliak is shocked to meet Rubina 2.0, says “Who is this person and why is she behaving like me?” )

