Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! The contestants vote Rubina Dilaik as the weakest contestant on the show and choose her for the elimination stunt

Rubina is a very strong contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi but the contestants don’t think so as they nominate her as the weakest contestant on the show and puts her into the elimination round.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 23:18
Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva, who has been part of several projects, is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She was seen in Bigg Boss 14. She emerged as the winner of the reality show. Rubina managed to beat singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner-up.

The actress has a massive fan following. Her fans showed a lot of love and support for her.

Post her Bigg Boss journey, she rejoined her show Shakti, where she essayed the role of Soumya. The show went off air a couple of months ago.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines as she is one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, where she would be doing all daredevil stunts and facing her fears.

The actress is giving her hundred percent on the show where she is facing her fears and completing all the stunts.

But where Rubina impresses the host Rohit Shetty and the audience with her performance seems like the contestants don’t think so.

In the upcoming episode, Rohit Shetty will ask the contestants who they think is a weak contestant on the show and almost everyone takes Rubina’s name.

The actress is shocked but gives a sassy reply where she tells them that if they don’t like her she is okay with it because she loves herself for, however, she is.

Now let’s do a bit of rewind this was the exact thing that happened with her in Bigg Boss Season 14, where all the contestants had nominated her saying that she wouldn’t make it to the finale.

ALSO READ : Wow! Rubina Dilaik looks like one of the Arabian princess in her latest photoshoot, Here's a proof

But that time also Rubina didn’t care and she emerged as the winner of the show.

The fans feel that this time also since she is least liked by the contestants there is the possibility that she would prove everyone wrong and win the show.

In a recent interview, Rohit Shetty said that he is surprised by the way Rubina has performed as she is too good and can be seen as the finalist of the show.

Well, Rubina in the previous episode had got the fear fanda and she did the stunts very well and got freed from the elimination task.

What do you think of Rubina as a contestant?

Do let us know in the comments.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Rubina Dilaik to her hacker: Use your energy on the crisis the nation is going through

