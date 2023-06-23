Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! The shoot of the show has reached its climax and this is when the contestants are returning back?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, will begin soon and the contestants are going all out to perform the stunts so that they can survive in the show. The show is almost reaching its climax and the contestants are excepted to return back on this date.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 16:16
Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of television.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts are going to be more dangerous and adventurous.

As per fan clubs, the shoot of the show has reached its climax and the contestant will be wrapping the shoot in 1 -2 days they would most probably return back on the 4th of July though there is no confirmation on the same.

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Check out the launch date of the new season )

Well, we did see how the contestants along with doing the stunts also had a good and fun time on the sets of the show where a few contestants also injured themselves.

This season is going to be an exciting one as the contestants have gone all out and are giving their best in the show and for the first time they would be doing stunts in the jungle.

Are you excited for the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: What! Is Abdu Rozik is a contestant or guest on the show; read to know more

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 16:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyatt: Sad! Elahi in trauma with her new haircut, Jordan to do everything to erase Jahaan's effect from Elahi's heart
MUMBAI:Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Oops!'Jee Le Zaraa' delayed again, Farhan Akhtar shifts his focus to Aamir Khan Productions' next
MUMBAI:  We all know the craze and love Bollywood lovers have for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. So when, Farhan Akhtar came...
Aww! Tamannaah recalls her intimate scenes with Vijay Varma, says 'he made me feel safe'
MUMBAI:  Lust Stories 2 is creating a lot of excitement among movie buffs. However, apart from the bold subject in the...
Shocking! Kangana Ranaut claims movie mafia is doing everything to harm her film Tiku Weds Sheru
MUMBAI:  Kangana Ranaut’s first production venture Tiku Weds Sheru has started streaming on OTT today. The film stars...
Exclusive! Kunal Verma roped in for a movie also starring Kanwaljit Singh and Zarina Wahab!
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update from the world of entertainment.Many new movies and shows...
Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! The shoot of the show has reached its climax and this is when the contestants are returning back?
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of television....
Recent Stories
FARHAN AKHTAR
Oops!'Jee Le Zaraa' delayed again, Farhan Akhtar shifts his focus to Aamir Khan Productions' next
Latest Video
Related Stories
Neil Bhatt
EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt on wife Aishwarya Sharma getting injured on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: I got very protective for her and told her to take care and make sure she doesn't get any permanent injuries
Prerna Runthala
Prerna Runthala opens up on her character in ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan- Naagmani’
Sheetal Maulik
Exclusive! Sheetal Maulik on making an exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The creatives tried a lot to see if my role fits with the new story, but it didn't work out
Kumar Maharaj
Kumar Maharaj and contestants Shivanshu and Hansvi’s beautiful jugalbandi leaves everybody spellbound on India's Best Dancer 3
Manav Gohil
Exclusive! Manav Gohil approached to be a part of Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible?
Astha Agarwal
Exclusive! Imlie fame Astha Agarwal bags Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein