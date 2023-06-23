Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! The shoot of the show has reached its climax and this is when the contestants are returning back?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of television.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts are going to be more dangerous and adventurous.

As per fan clubs, the shoot of the show has reached its climax and the contestant will be wrapping the shoot in 1 -2 days they would most probably return back on the 4th of July though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, we did see how the contestants along with doing the stunts also had a good and fun time on the sets of the show where a few contestants also injured themselves.

This season is going to be an exciting one as the contestants have gone all out and are giving their best in the show and for the first time they would be doing stunts in the jungle.

