Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Rohit Shetty loosed his voice due to Archana Gautam’s shocking mistake

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up. In the new promo of the show, one can see Archana requests Rohit Shetty to drink a special tea that she makes and when he drinks he almost loses his voice in fun as it is very sweet.
Archana Gautam’s

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

 The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

 Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts will be more dangerous and adventurous.

Now the show has gone on air and the first – two episodes have been loved by the audiences and they have given a thumbs up to the new season.

In the new promo of the show, one can see Archana requests Rohit Shetty to drink a special tea that she makes, and when he drinks he almost loses his voice in fun as it is very sweet.

He tells her what she has made and this is some nightmare for him, Archana falls down laughing and the whole incident leaves everyone in splits.

Well, there is no doubt that Archana is one of the strongest contestants on the show along with entertaining she has also aced all the stunts.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

