Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Soundous Moufakir gets badly injured while performing a stunt

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 will go on air in the first week of July. Now, while performing a stunt, Soundous injures hers
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 18:22
KHATRON KE KHILADI

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

We reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and has begun shooting of the new season.

The contestants are going all out and acing all the stunts so that they can secure their position in the show.

( ALSO READ :Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the show will go on – air; might replace this show?

Now, we came across a picture where we can see Soundous Moufakir getting injured while performing a stunt. One can see scratches on her body and legs.

She is not the first one to get injured. Previously, Aishwarya and Rohit have also been in the same position, but still have continued with the shoot.

As we had reported earlier, the stunts on the show are tough, but the contestants are going all out and giving their best.

Well, the show is all set to go air from the first week of July and the audience are super excited for the new season.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants finally take off to South Africa for the new season

 

 

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
24
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 18:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Mirzapur actor Rajesh Tailang to grace the show
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Exclusive! “Working with Randeep Hooda was like a dream come true moment for me” Shalini Chauhan
MUMBAI : Actress Shalini Chauhan who made her acting debut through web series Inspector Avinash, written and directed...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Check out Archana Gautam is keeping herself entertainment as she shoots for the upcoming season of the show
MUMBAI : Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Exclusive! Sharib Hashmi roped in for Luv Ranjan’s next titled Uff
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of movies, OTT...
Exclusive! “The movie speaks about domestic violence and standing up for the right thing is my take away” Garima Jain
MUMBAI : Actress Garima Jain has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her projects especially on...
Kundali Bhagya: Will Preeta recognise Karan?
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s one of the most popular shows, Kundali Bhagya, has always kept the audience on the edge of their seats...
Recent Stories
SHARIB HASHMI
Exclusive! Sharib Hashmi roped in for Luv Ranjan’s next titled Uff
Latest Video
Related Stories
Archana Gautam
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Check out Archana Gautam is keeping herself entertainment as she shoots for the upcoming season of the show
Will Preeta recognise Karan
Kundali Bhagya: Will Preeta recognise Karan?
Hritik Yadav
Exclusive! Television actor Hritik Yadav roped in for Colors show Naagin 6
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Television fame Rushad Rana roped in to play a pivotal character in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Ruhi Chaturvedi
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: What! Did Ruhi Chaturvedi return to India? Read on to know more
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein
Exclusive! After Sneha Bhawsar, Yesha Harsora to make an exit from Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar MeinExclusive! After Sneha Bhawsar, Yesha Harsora to make an exit from Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein