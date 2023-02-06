Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Soundous Moufakir gets badly injured while performing a stunt

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

We reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and has begun shooting of the new season.

The contestants are going all out and acing all the stunts so that they can secure their position in the show.

( ALSO READ :Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the show will go on – air; might replace this show?

Now, we came across a picture where we can see Soundous Moufakir getting injured while performing a stunt. One can see scratches on her body and legs.

She is not the first one to get injured. Previously, Aishwarya and Rohit have also been in the same position, but still have continued with the shoot.

As we had reported earlier, the stunts on the show are tough, but the contestants are going all out and giving their best.

Well, the show is all set to go air from the first week of July and the audience are super excited for the new season.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants finally take off to South Africa for the new season