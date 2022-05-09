Khatron Ke Khialdi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants gear up for the 'Ticket to Finale' round; Tushar Kalia breaks down in tears as he performs the task

In the upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the contestants would fight for the ticket to finale as they want to be the first finalist on the show. The stunts are going to be more difficult and challenging for them.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/05/2022 - 15:39
Khatron Ke Khialdi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants gear up for the 'Ticket to Finale' round; Tushar Kalia breaks down in

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts, and giving their hundred percent.

Now in the upcoming episode, the contestants will be fighting for the ticket to finale task and whoever wins the task would directly go into the finale and would be the first finalist of the show.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Faisu aborts his first task and the reason will shock you

In the new promo of the show, one can see how the contestants are going all out and performing the stunts to make their way into the finale.

Tushar will be seen performing an electric stunt and he breaks down as he would be unable to take the shocks during the task and everyone will be shocked seeing his state.

The upcoming episode will be filled with daredevil stunts as each and every contestant would like to make it to the finale of the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would make it to the finale of the show.

Who do you think would be the first finalist of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ -Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Rohit Shetty plays yet another prank on Rajiv Adatia and seems like he will hear a 'Hiss' for a long time, See Rajiv's reaction here

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty khatron ke khiladi. Pratik Sehajpal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/05/2022 - 15:39

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Lalit Modi removes Sushmita Sen from his Instagram bio, is Rohman Shawl the reason? Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: A lot has been said and written about Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's relationship ever since the latter...
WOAH! Faisal Shaikh back on Khatron Ke Khiladi; also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10
MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu is now a part of two of the most popular reality tv shows. One...
Mansi Yuvraaj Hans does not relate to her on-screen character Mansi in Swaran Ghar: Unlike her I love my brother and believe in karma
MUMBAI:  Mansi Sharma plays the role of RD in Swaran Ghar, produced by ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata...
Swaran Ghar actor Rohit Choudhary: Whenever I do a negative role, I want people should see the bad side of the society, which is mostly hidden
MUMBAI: Rohit Choudhary plays the role of Vikram in Swaran Ghar, a production by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s...
Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! This is what Munawar Faruqui had to say about his participation in the upcoming season
MUMBAI : Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the...
BIG Update! Delhi HC takes THIS strong step from illegally streaming Ayan Mukherji’s 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'
MUMBAI : The Delhi High Court has restrained as many as 18 websites from illegally streaming ‘Brahmastra Part One:...
Recent Stories
Sushmita
Shocking! Lalit Modi removes Sushmita Sen from his Instagram bio, is Rohman Shawl the reason? Scroll down to know more
Latest Video