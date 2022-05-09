Khatron Ke Khialdi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants gear up for the 'Ticket to Finale' round; Tushar Kalia breaks down in tears as he performs the task

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts, and giving their hundred percent.

Now in the upcoming episode, the contestants will be fighting for the ticket to finale task and whoever wins the task would directly go into the finale and would be the first finalist of the show.

In the new promo of the show, one can see how the contestants are going all out and performing the stunts to make their way into the finale.

Tushar will be seen performing an electric stunt and he breaks down as he would be unable to take the shocks during the task and everyone will be shocked seeing his state.

The upcoming episode will be filled with daredevil stunts as each and every contestant would like to make it to the finale of the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would make it to the finale of the show.

