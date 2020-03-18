Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar reveals whom she remembers during stunts

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is a show that never fails to entertain audience. It is an adventure-based reality show and the gripping episodes have been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, it features celebrities performing various stunts.

The show is doing well on the rating chart. Not only are the daredevil stunts attracting people, but also the contestants’ fun-loving banter is keeping viewers glued to their screens. One such contender who is making heads turn with her antics is Amruta Khanvilkar. The actress is winning hearts with her chirpy nature. Though she is a brave and positive soul, she is always seen chanting prayers before any task. Revealing the reason for the same, Amruta said, “I am sure the viewers of Khatron are aware by now that I chant while doing stunts because he is the only one I remember during stunts.”

The actress further revealed how she is having a gala time with her friends and making the most of this time. “Often I am speaking in my mother tongue Marathi in the show so my Marathi fans are loving that. They feel I'm connecting directly with them through the language. People are commenting on the witty side of me. All I can say is that I'm being myself in the show and having a blast.”

