Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Balraj Syal to BREAKDOWN; Rohit Shetty MOTIVATES him

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is gearing up for some dangerous stunts in the upcoming episodes. This season of the show is receiving an overwhelming response on the BARC charts and within just a few weeks of its telecast, it has captivated the hearts and minds of the viewers.

The show a stellar line up of contestants like Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shivin Narang, Balraj Syal, Tejasswi Prakash amongst others.

Balraj Syal got another chance in the show as he came back as a wildcard contestant after being eliminated in the second week. In the upcoming episode, Balraj will perform a dangerous task. It will be a partner stunt wherein Shivin will be locked inside a glass compartment in a swimming pool. Balraj will have to rescue him before the compartment is full with water.

Balraj will be extremely scared while performing the task. He will almost breakdown and that’s when the mentor Rohit Shetty will reach out to him and motivate him. Rohit will also guide him during the task.

Will Balraj be able to complete the task on time? Only time will tell.

