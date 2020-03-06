Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Bharti Singh calls Rohit Shetty Halwaii; watch the hilarious video

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. The show has been entertaining viewers since a long time and followers of the TV series always look forward to the new season. The show is currently airing season 10 and many celebrities are seen as contestants.

In fact, the show is entertaining the audience with some spine chilling stunts performed by the contestants. Right now this heavy on adventure show gets a comical relief with the guest appearances of Harsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh. In the upcoming episode, we shall see her and her husband getting cozy with others to make each other jealous.

In the promo posted by the channel, Bharti can be seen running towards Harsh, but she does not hug him, instead crosses him and plants a kiss on Rohit Shetty’s cheek. Now this leaves Harsh jealous and he goes and stands next to Karishma Tanna, telling Bharti he will flirt with Karishma. But guess what Bharti has a solid comeback to it. The standup comedian says, she eyes on the cook and not the items he prepares, calling Karishma, Laddoo and Rohit, Halwaii.

This fun episode will be aired on the GEC over the weekend. The caption of the promo read, “Comedy queen @bharti_lalli se mazaak padh sakta hai kaafi bhaari!..”

Take a look below.