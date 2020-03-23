News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 – This BTS video will showcase the strong bond between the contestants

23 Mar 2020 09:30 PM

MUMBAI: Check this video out to know how the contestants are relaxing  before the task begins.  

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is doing very well on television as the show is on the top of rhe BARC charts.

As we have seen in the previous episodes, the contestants are having a tough time completing the stunts. While some called it quits, others have had a complete breakdown. And then there are also some who managed to complete the stunts with host Rohit Shetty's encouragement.

We came across a video where you can see the contestants in a bus travelling to a stunt location and they are having a ball of a time. Looking at them, it seems that the contestants have developed quite a good rapport.

