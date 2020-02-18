Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Adaa Khan’s stunning vacay pictures will give you travel goals

MUMBAI: The tenth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to hit the small screens soon, and fans of actress Adaa Khan is super excited to see her on the show.

Meanwhile, the actress is treating her fans with some stunning holiday pictures of herself.

Well, Adaa, who gained immense fame by playing a prominent role in the first two seasons of Colors' supernatural show Naagin, is a travel enthusiast. Whenever she gets an opportunity, she loves to travel and her Instagram handle is filled with her stunning pictures that will certainly give you some travel goals.

Check out some of her vacay pictures right here: