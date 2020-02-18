News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Adaa Khan’s stunning vacay pictures will give you travel goals

18 Feb 2020 07:08 PM

MUMBAI: The tenth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to hit the small screens soon, and fans of actress Adaa Khan is super excited to see her on the show.

Meanwhile, the actress is treating her fans with some stunning holiday pictures of herself.

Well, Adaa, who gained immense fame by playing a prominent role in the first two seasons of Colors' supernatural show Naagin, is a travel enthusiast. Whenever she gets an opportunity, she loves to travel and her Instagram handle is filled with her stunning pictures that will certainly give you some travel goals.

Check out some of her vacay pictures right here:

View this post on Instagram
You are Mine and Iwill Love u Forever..... my selfie stick️ . . #happyvalentinesday #travelpartner#loveyourself #alwaysandforever #selfiestick #valentines #single #happy#travelholic #maldives #yolo #thankful #galentinesday A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on Feb 13, 2020 at 9:13pmPST   
View this post onInstagram
The most profoundrelationship we ‘ll ever have is the one with ourselves... . . #throwback #selflove#adaatravels #adaaventure #switzerland #europe #travelholic #travelyoung#single #yolo #happy #thankful  @charulmalik

Apost shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on Feb13, 2020 at 5:04am PST

  
View this post onInstagram
SERENE . .#mykindofplace #anythingbutordinary #kandimamaldives #thekandimabuzz #justplay#aquavilla @[email protected]_maldives #likeamanta #mymantamoments #travelholic #adaatravels#adaaventure  @guriksehgal

A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on

   
View this post onInstagram
Sipping the best,Spilling the rest. 2020

Apost shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on Jan8, 2020 at 9:14pm PST

On the professional front, Adaa is a popular television actress who has been part of myriad soaps such as Behenein, Naagin, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, among others.

Coming back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, the show is all set to premier on 22 February 2020, on Colors TV. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the adventure-based reality show will also see popular actors like Karishma Tanna and Karan Patel as participants.

