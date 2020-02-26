Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Adaa Khann looks STUNNING in this black and white striped dress; check photo

MUMBAI: Stripes are the most timeless print of all. They keep repeating, season after season. One of the stylish actresses who rocked this print in her stunning throwback picture is none other than Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Adaa Khann.

The actress, who gained immense fame by playing a prominent role in the first two seasons of Colors' supernatural show Naagin, is pretty active on social media. She regularly shares pictures from her personal and professional life. She recently shared a throwback picture wherein she can be seen donning a black and white striped dress. Adaa teamed up her dress with black shoes and kept her hair open. She looked stunning in the frame.

Check out her Instagram picture here:

Don’t you think the actress rocked the black and white striped dress? Hit the comment section below.

On the professional front, Adaa has been part of myriad soaps such as Behenein, Naagin, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, among others.

She is presently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, which premiered on 22 February 2020, on Colors TV. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the adventure-based reality show also features popular actors like Karishma Tanna and Karan Patel as participants.