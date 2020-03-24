Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash and Amruta Khanvilkar take us BACK TO SCHOOL by doing 'THIS'

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is back on Colors TV with the ultimate daredevil Rohit Shetty hosting the tenth season of show. The concept of the show this year is that Rohit Shetty is the principal of the ‘Darr Ki University’ wherein the contestants are students.

The stellar line up of contestants includes the who's who of entertainment industry like Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Malishka, Balraj Syal among others. Now, along with performing the stunts, the contestants also engage in a lot of fun banters and leg pulling. Out of the many, the one contestant who's gaining immense popularity from the show is the gorgeous actress Tejasswi Prakash. She is all things cute and extremely adorable because of her funny antics.

And the actress seems to be Rohit Shetty's favourite.

Along with her, Amruta Khanvilkar and Shivin Narang also not only impress the masses with their stunts but also the fun things they indulge in between the breaks.

Recently, one of their fan clubs shared a video of them where the three actor-contestants got together to showcase their swag. Take a look:

Way to go Shivin, Tejasswi and Amruta!