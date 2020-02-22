News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Dharmesh and Karan Patel are terrified

22 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty has upped the danger level in the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. A few days ago, Rohit Shetty presented his students from ‘Darr Ki University’ including Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, Dharmesh, Balraj Sayal, Shivin Narang. They will perform some death-defying stunts. However, amidst all the fear, a little masti and fun are needed to calm down, right? 

The channel's social media handle shared a fun promo where we see Tejasswi Prakash getting a new partner, a crocodile. Rohit asked if she likes singing. A petrified Tejasswi starts singing 'Tum Paas Aaye' with the crocodile in her hand. As the video progresses, we see Dharmesh on a plank high up the sky. Knowing that he is extremely nervous, Rohit cracks a joke saying, 'Tumhara naam darrmesh thodihi hai, Dharmesh hai na,' leaving everyone laughing. 

Then Shetty asks him to dance on the plank and as usual, he nails it with perfection. Later, we Karan Patel doing the same stunt and he looks terrified!

