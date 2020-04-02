Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 fame Karishma Tanna's sweet gesture for her building staff

MUMBAI: Many celebrities are doing their bit by lending a helping hand during the lockdown. While some are donating money to the needy, others are making food for them.

Karishma Tanna recently shared a picture after she made tea for her building’s staff members. The actress wrote, 'Served chai, biscuits and bread to my entire building society staff who are staying here and have not gone to their houses to safeguard us, to keep us safe. This is the least we all can do. logon ki madad karo doston. Let’s fight #corona together. I have initiated this gesture and I request all my friends to do the same. Jai Hind.'

Well, TV and Bollywood stars have been keeping us all entertained while requesting us to stay safe and stay indoors.

How are you making use of this time?

