Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Fans CRITICIZE Rohit Shetty for scolding Tejasswi Prakash

16 Mar 2020 12:33 PM

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is a show that never fails to entertain audience. It is an adventure-based reality show and the gripping episodes have been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, it features celebrities performing various stunts. 

Popular television actress Tejasswi Prakash is also a part of the current season. Viewers have witnessed Rohit pinning down Tejasswi a couple of times on the show. Well, now fans have slammed the filmmaker for targeting the actress. When Tejasswi mentioned on the show of Rohit favoring Amruta Khanvilkar, lashing out at her, Rohit was heard saying, "Don’t cross your limit, aise mein gaadi mein ghoomte ghoomte idhar nahi pooncha hu. I have worked hard to reach here, respect that; I will throw you out of the show.” It seems these words of Rohit did not go down well with social media users and they criticized him.  

