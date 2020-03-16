Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Fans CRITICIZE Rohit Shetty for scolding Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is a show that never fails to entertain audience. It is an adventure-based reality show and the gripping episodes have been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, it features celebrities performing various stunts.

Popular television actress Tejasswi Prakash is also a part of the current season. Viewers have witnessed Rohit pinning down Tejasswi a couple of times on the show. Well, now fans have slammed the filmmaker for targeting the actress. When Tejasswi mentioned on the show of Rohit favoring Amruta Khanvilkar, lashing out at her, Rohit was heard saying, "Don’t cross your limit, aise mein gaadi mein ghoomte ghoomte idhar nahi pooncha hu. I have worked hard to reach here, respect that; I will throw you out of the show.” It seems these words of Rohit did not go down well with social media users and they criticized him.

Check out some of the comments here:

Rohit is really a rude person who doesn't respect teju #TejasswiPrakash #KKK10 — Rax3 (@Rax311) March 13, 2020

Rohit Shetty,the misogynistic arse is so jealous of https://t.co/qlxg9axRov.He has only one favourite contestant,and Teja is out shinning her in popularity and in https://t.co/3IrghT4Q0H he is showing his frustration by insulting her @RSPicturez @ColorsTV #KKK10 — RickysNini (@TheBarfiGirl2) March 14, 2020

Ahead of this task for tonight, the captains, @TheKaranPatel and #TejasswiPrakash have made their best bet on contestants for their side. Tune in tonight at 9 PM on #Colors to watch what else is in store for you on #KKK10.

Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/ropK1MDH1T — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 14, 2020

Mr. Rohit Shetty you can talk with a woman politely also#TejasswiPrakash was just helping a contestant to removing insects that too after stunt end...she didn't broke any rule of your show so there is no point of saying "stay in your limit" #KKK10 #KhatronKeKhiladi10 — SσɳιαTҽʝυ (@soniasinha30) March 13, 2020