Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 follows an unequal division of team

14 Mar 2020 04:52 PM

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show is currently airing season 10 and many celebrities are seen as contestants. 

In the episode ahead, the contestants will be seen being divided into two teams. The twist will be the uneven division amongst the contestants wherein Karan’s team will have five contestants while Tejaswi’s team will have only four. Karishma will be seen being upset over this. In addition to this, Shivin will be seen performing a stunt challenging his fear of height and Malishka will be seen caged with cockroaches. 

Gear up to watch the upcoming episode!

