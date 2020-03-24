Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 host Rohit Shetty shocked to know Karan Patel owns 12 horses

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is a show that never fails to entertain audience. It is an adventure-based reality show and the gripping episodes have been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, it features celebrities performing various stunts.

Popular television actor Karan Patel is also a part of the show. In fact, he is one of the strongest contestants. One after the other, the TV actor is nailing and excelling in all the daredevil stunts given to him. However, a recent stunt involving the horses got him the most excited. In the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, a stunt involving horses took place between Karan Patel and Adaa Khan. It was here that it got revealed that Karan, who is an animal lover, owns 12 horses.

Rohit Shetty, the host of the show, asked Karishma Tanna and Dharmesh - who will win this horse task between Karan and Adaa? Both took Karan's name and then Dharmesh revealed that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor knows horses very well as he owns 12 of them. Shocked Rohit Shetty asked Karan if this was true and he nodded in affirmation. In the end, Karishma and Dharmesh's prediction turned out to be right and Karan Patel won the task.