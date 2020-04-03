Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Jasmin Bhasin REVEALS her favourite contestants from the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows. Presently, season 10 of the show is on air and has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the show witnesses the contestants performing some of the daredevil stunts. KKK 10 has been fairing extremely well on TRP charts and is undoubtedly one of fans’ favourite. Recently, when Jasmin Bhasin went live with Pinkvilla on Instagram, a fan of the star asked her about her favourite from the show.

The actress within seconds revealed her favourite contestants and praised them to know limits. Well, Jasmin's favourites are Tejasswi Prakash and Adaa Khan. She said, “I really like Teju and Adaa, because every time I look at their stunts they are so brave, they're so strong. Being a girl they make me feel proud. Women are so strong. I really appreciate both of them, they are my favourite. They are super cool super strong, that's how women should be.”

Credits: Pinkvilla