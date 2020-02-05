Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karan Patel locked up with rats

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi will be back with its tenth season just after Bigg Boss 13 ends. Every year, popular television faces participate in the stunt-based reality show and perform some deadly tasks to sustain in the game and to entertain their fans. Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, Baljit Syal, Dharmesh Yelande, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka, and Rani Chatterjee will be seen as contestants on the show. The show was shot in the exotic locales of Bulgaria last year. The show is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Recently, the makers shared an interesting teaser starring actor Karan Patel.

The actor was seen locked up with some deadly rats. Rohit welcomes him in the show saying it won’t be an easy task for the contestants this time.

Take a look.

Credits: TOI