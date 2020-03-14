Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna to DITCH Tejasswi Prakash for Karan Patel?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is back on Colors TV with the ultimate daredevil Rohit Shetty hosting the tenth season of show. The concept of the show this year is that Rohit Shetty is the principal of the ‘Darr Ki University’ wherein the contestants are students.

The stellar line up of contestants includes the who's who of the entertainment industry like Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Malishka, Balraj Syal amongst others.

Until now, Rani Chhaterjee and Balraj Syal has been eliminated from the show.

This week’s tasks have been designed to test contestants both individually and as team players. Contestants will be divided among two teams led by Karan Patel and Tejasswi Prakash. Karan’s team will have an advantage as there will be one extra member in his team. Tejasswi will take Karishma Tanna in her team. However, she will not be happy being a part of her team because of the disadvantage. Also, Karan and Karishma are great friends and also share a Gujrati connect and thus when asked if she wants to switch the team, Karishma will reply saying “deffinetely”.

Will Karishma ditch Tejasswi for Karan?

What are your views on the upcoming episodes of the show?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.