Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna shares the BTS video; shows her glamorous avatar

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna is one of the most popular faces of the small screen. The actress has several hit shows to her credit. Karishma has come a long way in her career.

And now, the actress is all set to try something adventurous with her latest project. Karishma is set to appear in the tenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. While the show is set to be on air soon, Karishma seems to be pretty excited about it.

The actress shared a latest BTS video where she is getting glammed up for her hoarding photoshoot. We can see Karishma's various stylish looks. Karishma is one glamorous diva and these pictures have left us stunned.

Take a look at the video:

Karishma seems so confident in all her looks as she poses for some amazing clicks.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is set to be on air from 21st February onwards on Colors.

On the work front, Karishma has done shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahi Bahu Thi, Kahin Toh Milenge, Ek Ladki Anjani Si, Virasat, Baal Veer, Qayamat Ki Raat among others.

Are you excited to see Karishma in Khatron Ke Khiladi? What do you think about Karishma's glamorous look? Tell us in the comments.