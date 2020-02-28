News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: OMG! Rohit Shetty ASKS Tejasswi Prakash to google and find out who he is

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
28 Feb 2020 01:39 PM

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is back on Colors Tv with the ultimate daredevil Rohit Shetty hosting the show. The concept of the show this year is that Rohit Shetty is the principal of the ‘Darr Ki University’ wherein the contestants are students.

In the previous episodes, there were interesting and thrilling tasks as well as a lot of fun happened. Tejaswi Prakash stood out with her antics and was loved by the audience as well.

In the upcoming episodes, Rohit will ask Tejaswi to google him and know who he really is.

Intrigued to know more? Read on.

During a particular task, Tejaswi being her goofy self  will innocently ask Rohit Shetty to find out about the task, to which Rohit will have a hilarious response. He will tell her that he is not the ‘Peon’ and will ask her to google and find out more about him.

Looks like quite an entertaining episode waits for the audience.

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Colors Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Darr Ki University Rohit Shetty Tejaswi Prakash TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of Hungama Play's ‘Kashmakash'

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here