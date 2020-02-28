Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: OMG! Rohit Shetty ASKS Tejasswi Prakash to google and find out who he is

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is back on Colors Tv with the ultimate daredevil Rohit Shetty hosting the show. The concept of the show this year is that Rohit Shetty is the principal of the ‘Darr Ki University’ wherein the contestants are students.

In the previous episodes, there were interesting and thrilling tasks as well as a lot of fun happened. Tejaswi Prakash stood out with her antics and was loved by the audience as well.

In the upcoming episodes, Rohit will ask Tejaswi to google him and know who he really is.

Intrigued to know more? Read on.

During a particular task, Tejaswi being her goofy self will innocently ask Rohit Shetty to find out about the task, to which Rohit will have a hilarious response. He will tell her that he is not the ‘Peon’ and will ask her to google and find out more about him.

Looks like quite an entertaining episode waits for the audience.

