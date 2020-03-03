Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Omg! Tejasswi Prakash gets upset with Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 aired last weekend and the audience have given the show a thumbs up. This year the contestants are also entertaining, and the stunts have increased a level above.

Now as we saw one of the contestants, Tejasswi Prakash, as been entertaining the audience, and the entire team on the show, we have seen many a time, the host of the show Rohit Shetty pulling her leg, and even asked her to Google him.

n the latest episodes of the show, the nominated contestants were given up a task to get themselves saved from eliminations. The task required contestants to unlock three phones using codes that were inside a few boxes.

As Tejasswi was unable to unlock all the three boxes, host Rohit Shetty then went on to crush her personal phone in the mixer-grinder in front of the contestants.

When the phone crushing thing was happening, seems like things didn’t go well with the Swaragini actress leaving her majorly upset with Rohit Shetty.

During the episode, as Tejasswi was highly upset and miffed with Rohit Shetty, the actress vowed to not speak with Rohit Shetty in return.