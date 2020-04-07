Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: This popular actor went on a shopping spree in Bulgaria

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 is presently one of the most watched shows. The adventure-based show has kept the audience hooked to the TV screens.

The show is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and popular celebrities are seen participating in spine-chilling tasks in the director’s Darr Ki University. As KKK 10 was shot in Bulgaria, during the shooting schedule of KKK 10, one such celebrity was on a shopping spree. Shockingly, it’s not actresses Karishma Tanna or Tejasswi Prakash but it’s one popular TV actor who unleashed his inner shopaholic in Bulgaria.

As women are normally the ones who are known for their shopping skills and spending much on purchasing clothes, shoes, etc, according to reports in a section of the media, one popular TV actor was busy shopping during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 in Bulgaria. Not Karishma Tanna or Tejasswi Prakash or Amruta Khanvilkar, but it was Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel who went on a shopping spree in Bulgaria.

Karan Patel outdid everyone else leaving them baffled with him unleashing his inner shopaholic. Patel was the only contestant to visit the maximum designer stores and malls. He was also the one very aware of all the brands and best deals and helped other contestants on their shopping spree.