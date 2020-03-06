News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Python clings to Tejasswi Prakash

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Mar 2020 08:21 PM

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Rohit Shetty’s banter in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is loved by the audience. The duo steals the limelight from everyone. During a task, when she was talking non-stop, Shetty tagged her as ‘Sholay ki Basanti.’

In the previous episode, we had seen how she got a singing partner in an alligator during a fun task and well, going on the same way, she gets another partner who refused to let her go and the partner is nothing but a huge python. The channel’s official social media handle shared a promo from the show, in the video, Rohit gets her a new friend – a Python. The officials then wrap her around with a python and Prakash is horrified to see a snake wrapped around her. As she was struggling to free herself, the snake was tightening the grip and the actress couldn’t move.

However, this stunt wasn’t an actual one as we see other contestants laughing their heart out.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Colors Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Rohit Shetty Tejasswi Prakash Shivin Narang Karan Patel Karishma Tanna Adaa Khan TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Cast of Ramayan reunite on The Kapil Sharma Show

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here