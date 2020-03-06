Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Python clings to Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Rohit Shetty’s banter in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is loved by the audience. The duo steals the limelight from everyone. During a task, when she was talking non-stop, Shetty tagged her as ‘Sholay ki Basanti.’

In the previous episode, we had seen how she got a singing partner in an alligator during a fun task and well, going on the same way, she gets another partner who refused to let her go and the partner is nothing but a huge python. The channel’s official social media handle shared a promo from the show, in the video, Rohit gets her a new friend – a Python. The officials then wrap her around with a python and Prakash is horrified to see a snake wrapped around her. As she was struggling to free herself, the snake was tightening the grip and the actress couldn’t move.

However, this stunt wasn’t an actual one as we see other contestants laughing their heart out.

Have a look.

