Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty bashes Tejasswi Prakash; fans support the actress

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show is currently airing season 10 and many celebrities are seen as contestants. Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash is also a part of this season.

In fact, Tejasswi is one of the strongest contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She has been proving herself time and again in all the tasks. In an earlier episode, Tejasswi was seen completing the task of guessing the movie name and opening the locker with a specific locker number flashing on the screen. Her performance impressed Rohit Shetty. In the next episode, we saw Balraj feeling the heat of a task (A task where he had to sleep under a wax panel and wax dropping on his body). Another contestant, Amruta Khanvilkar could not perform the wax task and was seen leaving it mid way.

Now the official social media page of the channel has released a new promo where Tejasswi is seen telling, the host of the show, “Amruta ko benefit mila utna hume bhi nahi mila.” Replying to which, Rohit said, “Amruta Ko kya benefit mila.” Later Tejasswi said, “mere itna pair nahi jalate na, Amruta ko hi benefit de dete” to which Rohit lost his cool and said, “Don’t cross your limit, aise mein gaadi mein ghoomte ghoomte idhar nahi pooncha hu. I have worked hard to reach here, respect that, I will throw you out of the show.”

It seems Rohit’s words did not go down well with fans as they called out his biased attitude.

Check out some of the posts here: