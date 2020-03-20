News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty poking fun at Tejasswi Prakash’s captaincy kills is all things cute

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Mar 2020 01:40 PM

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is a popular television actress who is known for serials such as Swaragini and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She is presently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, which is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.  

In addition to the stunts, it is Tejasswi and Rohit’s banter in the adventure-based show that has become one of the highlights. In one of the promos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Rohit calls Tejasswi at the centre and asks her to guess the object inside the box through touching it, which left us and the contestants in splits. Well, a similar thing happened in the latest episode where Shetty was seen making fun of Prakash’s captainship skills. In the promo, shared by the channel’s official handle, after the task, Rohit pulls her leg by saying that Tejasswi tells everyone that she is the captain, from a bus driver to a cockroach. Hearing this, everyone starts laughing including Tejasswi herself.

Tags Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Rohit Shetty Tejasswi Prakash Swaragini Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here