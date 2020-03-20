Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty poking fun at Tejasswi Prakash’s captaincy kills is all things cute

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is a popular television actress who is known for serials such as Swaragini and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She is presently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, which is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

In addition to the stunts, it is Tejasswi and Rohit’s banter in the adventure-based show that has become one of the highlights. In one of the promos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Rohit calls Tejasswi at the centre and asks her to guess the object inside the box through touching it, which left us and the contestants in splits. Well, a similar thing happened in the latest episode where Shetty was seen making fun of Prakash’s captainship skills. In the promo, shared by the channel’s official handle, after the task, Rohit pulls her leg by saying that Tejasswi tells everyone that she is the captain, from a bus driver to a cockroach. Hearing this, everyone starts laughing including Tejasswi herself.