Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty promises double fear; makes contestants perform the scariest stunts

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is popularly known for directing action-packed films. All his films have been superhit and set new records at the box-office. After conquering the film world, Rohit Shetty aced his anchoring skills in India's most dangerous and adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The ace director not only hosted some of the most successful seasons of this popular series but also contributed in designing various stunts for the contestants to perform. Rohit has always been an incredible mentor to all the contestants and encouraged them to perform each and every stunt well.

And now, he is back with the 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and we can't wait for it.

The promo of the episode has proved wholesome of entertainment and also some nail-biting stunts being performed by the contestants which will keep you at the edge of the seat.

Rohit has promised the contestants that it is the 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi but the fear will be double than that.

Every season has some of the unique stunts designed for the participants which get scarier with every passing season.

Shivin Narang, Dharmesh, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Amruta Khanvilkar, Tejjaswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, Balraj Sayal, RJ Malishka and Rani Chatterjee will be competing against each other.

Also, last year's contestants Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh will be making a special appearance in the show which will add a comic element.



Are you excited about Khatron Ke Khiladi 10? Tell us in the comments.